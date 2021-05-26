Cancel
Football

Top247 WR Noah Rogers details June visits

By Brian Dohn
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Rogers had a big spring season, and the Top247 receiver is now set to go on the road and check out some schools. He shared his thoughts on several of those schools.

