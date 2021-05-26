How FBI: Most Wanted Set Up Season 3 After That Wild Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger, According To the Showrunner

Warning: spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS, called "Chattaboogie." FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 has come to an end with a finale that not only pitted Jess and the rest of the team against one of their most challenging cases of the series, but also ended on a cliffhanger that abruptly changed a sweet and lighthearted scene into something terrifying. Just when it seemed that all was well with Sarah moved in with Jess and Tali, her dangerous ex-husband Hugh turned up with a gun to create a killer cliffhanger ahead of Season 3. Suffice it to say that showrunner David Hudgins wasn't kidding about what to expect in the last five minutes of the episode!