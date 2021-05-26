Shania Twain to revive 'Let's Go!' Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain will bring back her "Let's Go!" Las Vegas residency show at Planet Hollywood in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Shania Twain will revive her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency show this year.

The 55-year-old country music star said Wednesday that she will bring back the show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in December.

Twain will perform shows Dec. 2-12 and Feb. 11-26. Tickets go on sale June 1 at 1 p.m. EDT, with presale to begin Thursday.

"Did you miss me Vegas? Because I missed you," Twain wrote on Instagram.

Twain initially kicked off her Let's Go! residency show in December 2019. She performed two dates in March 2020 before cancelling the rest of her 2020 shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let's Go! takes fans on a journey through Twain's decades-long career. The set list includes Twain's hits "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!," "You're Still the One" and "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Twain released her fifth studio album, Now, in 2017. She released the new single "Hole in the Bottle" with Kelsea Ballerini in May 2020.