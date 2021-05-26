Cancel
The Informants

By Julian Rubinstein
Cover picture for the articleTragedy has haunted the Holly from its earliest days. In 1960, the neighborhood around Holly Square, a 3.6-acre plot five miles east of downtown Denver, became Denver’s first experiment in “purposeful integration.” It failed: The experiment became one of the most extreme cases of white flight on record, and the neighborhood rapidly became almost entirely Black. Holly Square and its surrounding streets, known simply as “the Holly,” was home to the Holly Shopping Center, which served as the community hub. In 1968, a police shooting in the parking lot became the pivotal moment in Denver’s civil rights movement. In the 1980s, it became home to Denver’s first Bloods gang.

