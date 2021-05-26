Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2021

Upgrades

Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) from Underperform to Market Perform. Wipro earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wipro shows a 52-week-high of $7.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.61.

(NYSE:WIT) from Underperform to Market Perform. Wipro earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wipro shows a 52-week-high of $7.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.61. For Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Johnson Controls Intl earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.69 and a 52-week-low of $29.08. At the end of the last trading period, Johnson Controls Intl closed at $64.94.

(NYSE:JCI), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Johnson Controls Intl earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.69 and a 52-week-low of $29.08. At the end of the last trading period, Johnson Controls Intl closed at $64.94. JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) from Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Ovintiv's EPS was $1.10. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $28.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.17.

(NYSE:OVV) from Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Ovintiv's EPS was $1.10. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $28.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.17. According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. ONEOK earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.10 and a 52-week-low of $23.28. At the end of the last trading period, ONEOK closed at $52.66.

(NYSE:OKE) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. ONEOK earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.10 and a 52-week-low of $23.28. At the end of the last trading period, ONEOK closed at $52.66. JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) from Underweight to Neutral. Urban Outfitters earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Urban Outfitters shows a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.96.

(NASDAQ:URBN) from Underweight to Neutral. Urban Outfitters earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Urban Outfitters shows a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.96. According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $230.88 and a 52-week-low of $69.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.74.

(NASDAQ:ZS) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $230.88 and a 52-week-low of $69.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.74. For Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI), CIBC upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperformer. For the first quarter, Canadian National Railway had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.61 and a 52-week-low of $81.48. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian National Railway closed at $105.39.

(NYSE:CNI), CIBC upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperformer. For the first quarter, Canadian National Railway had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.61 and a 52-week-low of $81.48. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian National Railway closed at $105.39. Needham upgraded the previous rating for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Steris showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Steris shows a 52-week-high of $216.74 and a 52-week-low of $146.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $191.36.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM), Tudor Pickering downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. In the first quarter, Antero Midstream showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Antero Midstream closed at $9.70 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:AM), Tudor Pickering downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. In the first quarter, Antero Midstream showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Antero Midstream closed at $9.70 at the end of the last trading period. B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, AMC Entertainment showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $2.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. AMC Entertainment closed at $16.41 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:AMC) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, AMC Entertainment showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $2.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. AMC Entertainment closed at $16.41 at the end of the last trading period. According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Cimarex Energy earned $1.98 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cimarex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.62.

(NYSE:XEC) was changed from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Cimarex Energy earned $1.98 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cimarex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.62. Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $16.45 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:COG) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $16.45 at the end of the last trading period. According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Kinder Morgan showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.45. Kinder Morgan closed at $18.54 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:KMI) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Kinder Morgan showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.45. Kinder Morgan closed at $18.54 at the end of the last trading period. For Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Crown Holdings showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.55 and a 52-week-low of $61.00. At the end of the last trading period, Crown Holdings closed at $108.08.

(NYSE:CCK), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Crown Holdings showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.55 and a 52-week-low of $61.00. At the end of the last trading period, Crown Holdings closed at $108.08. According to Barclays, the prior rating for Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Illinois Tool Works had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The current stock performance of Illinois Tool Works shows a 52-week-high of $242.06 and a 52-week-low of $160.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.57.

(NYSE:ITW) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Illinois Tool Works had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The current stock performance of Illinois Tool Works shows a 52-week-high of $242.06 and a 52-week-low of $160.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.57. BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Ball showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $102.76 and a 52-week-low of $63.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.87.

(NYSE:BLL) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Ball showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $102.76 and a 52-week-low of $63.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.87. B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) from Buy to Underperform. Cal-Maine Foods earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.66 and a 52-week-low of $35.69. At the end of the last trading period, Cal-Maine Foods closed at $36.16.

(NASDAQ:CALM) from Buy to Underperform. Cal-Maine Foods earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.66 and a 52-week-low of $35.69. At the end of the last trading period, Cal-Maine Foods closed at $36.16. Needham downgraded the previous rating for Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Boston Scientific had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.63 and a 52-week-low of $32.99. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Scientific closed at $43.03.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Jefferies initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Affirm Holdings is set to $56.00. Affirm Holdings earned $1.06 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.90 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. Affirm Holdings closed at $54.04 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Paysafe. In the first quarter, Paysafe earned $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.08. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $11.50.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR). The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Procore Technologies. The current stock performance of Procore Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.90.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vimeo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vimeo is set to $54.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.85 and a 52-week-low of $40.38. Vimeo closed at $45.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rogers is set to $260.00. For the first quarter, Rogers had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current stock performance of Rogers shows a 52-week-high of $206.13 and a 52-week-low of $95.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $180.09.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena Corp PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Prothena Corp is set to $39.00. In the first quarter, Prothena Corp showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Prothena Corp shows a 52-week-high of $28.66 and a 52-week-low of $9.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.26.

With a Buy rating, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for XPeng. XPeng earned $0.13 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. XPeng closed at $29.38 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Marathon Digital Holdings. For the first quarter, Marathon Digital Holdings had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.66. Marathon Digital Holdings closed at $22.62 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Riot Blockchain. For the first quarter, Riot Blockchain had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.14.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Stereotaxis. In the first quarter, Stereotaxis showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.03. At the end of the last trading period, Stereotaxis closed at $7.40.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viad is set to $56.00. Viad earned $1.92 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.44 and a 52-week-low of $13.86. At the end of the last trading period, Viad closed at $41.43.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Virgin Galactic Hldgs is set to $35.00. Virgin Galactic Hldgs earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.21. At the end of the last trading period, Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $25.59.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Prudential Bancorp. In the second quarter, Prudential Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.86 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. At the end of the last trading period, Prudential Bancorp closed at $13.92.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on EMCORE Corp (NASDAQ:EMKR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EMCORE is set to $16.00. In the second quarter, EMCORE showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.74. EMCORE closed at $8.83 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Asensus Surgical is set to $4.00. For the first quarter, Asensus Surgical had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. At the end of the last trading period, Asensus Surgical closed at $2.03.

See all analyst ratings initiations.