Sports and gambling on sports have hand-in-hand for a long time. Horse racing and greyhound racing are massive in terms of gambling and in recent times, tennis, soccer, and cricket have grown hugely in terms of betting. That has seen a rise in the number of sportsbooks sponsoring sports and sporting events across the globe. In the United States, online sports betting has only recently been legalized in some states but has tremendous potential. This has led to several sportsbooks sponsoring football teams for example but why are sportsbooks beginning to sponsor motor racing in the US?