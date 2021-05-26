Larry Keating, former Seton Hall athletics director, dies at 76

Arianna Sharpe posted the best time in the preliminary round of the 100-meter dash Friday at the NJSIAA Group 1 Championships. Her time of 12.51 seconds gave her the No. 1 in the final. She was even better in the second running, finishing in 12.44, a time that is top 25 in the state. In addition, the win netted the senior on the Clayton High girls’ track and field team the first state title of her scholastic career.