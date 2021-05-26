Cancel
South Orange, NJ

Larry Keating, former Seton Hall athletics director, dies at 76

By James Kratch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 16 days ago
Larry Keating, who was Seton Hall’s athletics director during its men’s basketball heyday under P.J. Carlesimo, died Tuesday in North Carolina. Keating was 76. His death was announced by Kansas, where he spent 16 years as an administrator before retiring in 2019. The Long Island native served in Vietnam, then spent more than five decades in college athletics as an administrator, coach, conference official and member of NCAA committees and councils.

