Amazon Acquires MGM Studios for $8.45 Billion USD in Landmark Deal

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is acquiring legacy movie studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) for $8.45 billion USD, the retail giant announced on Wednesday. The landmark deal merges one of Hollywood’s most awarded filmmaking institutions with Amazon Studios, giving the online marketplace access to thousands of MGM titles like James Bond, Robocop, Rocky, Tomb Raider and more, in addition to a slate of 17,000 TV shows including Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings. Collectively, MGM titles have won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys.

