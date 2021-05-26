Cancel
Mystery Deepens About Evolution of Bees’ Social Behavior

By Entomological Society of America
scitechdaily.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLargest-ever analysis of bees’ morphological diversity paints complicated picture as to whether complex social behavior developed once or multiple times in separate evolutionary branches. A new study has mounted perhaps the most intricate, detailed look ever at the diversity in structure and form of bees, offering new insights in a...

scitechdaily.com
