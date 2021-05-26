Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond and “Shark Tank,” for $8.45 billion

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond and “Shark Tank,” for $8.45 billion.

www.fox28spokane.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Mgm#Mgm#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessSFGate

EA Buys Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic Mobile Games Studio for $1.4 Billion

Electronic Arts will buy Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic mobile games studio — developer of popular title “Golf Clash” — for $1.4 billion in cash, the companies announced. AT&T said the remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio will become part of the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery merged entity after that deal closes, expected...
NFLNew York Post

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reuters

FTC to review Amazon deal for MGM, source says

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, whose new chairwoman has been critical of Amazon.com (AMZN.O), will review the company's planned purchase of MGM, a source familiar with the matter said. Amazon said in May that it would buy the U.S. movie studio, home to the James Bond...
NFLPosted by
pymnts

FTC Steps In To Review Amazon’s MGM Acquisition

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is stepping in to take a look at Amazon’s proposed acquisition of MGM, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (June 22). Amazon’s tie-up with MGM would help the eCommerce giant expand its Prime Video streaming unit to better compete against Netflix and Disney, according to WSJ. MGM’s robust library of films and television tops 4,000, including the “James Bond” chronicles and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
ShoppingPosted by
CinemaBlend

2021 Amazon Prime Day Movie And TV Deals: Great Blu-Ray/DVD Collections On Sale

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Even though we live in a day and age where practically every movie and TV show is available on one streaming service or another, there is just something about having a boxset of your favorite film franchise or series on your shelf. If you love those massive collections of everything from the Back to the Future trilogy to Friends, then you have come to the right place because both of those and more are cheaper than ever through Amazon's Prime Day 2021.
MoviesTor.com

MGM Is Revamping

When Amazon announced that it was acquiring MGM last month, it said that it would be working to “reimagine and develop that IP” that the studio already has. Lots has been made of the fact that MGM is responsible for properties like James Bond and Stargate, but it has many other films in its library as well.
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Amazon Studios

Amazon Swoops on Kate Beckinsale Action-Comedy ‘Jolt’. Amazon Studios has nabbed the Kate Beckinsale action-comedy Jolt, from Hysteria director Tanya Wexler, ahead of next week’s Cannes Virtual Market. Also starring Bobby Cannavale, Jai…. Movie News. 1 day ago. By. Sundance ‘Playing With Sharks’ Doc to Open newportFILM Outdoors Series. Sally...
EntertainmentDaily Triplicate

Guest Opinion: The Amazon is Not Enough to Hold James Bond

"Even James Bond Needs Protection" warned John Logan, whose pen helped create the fictional spy's most recent cinematic adventures, in a New York Times guest essay on June 2. Is Bond menaced by Vladimir Putin's Russia reviving the KGB, or perhaps a betrayal by his American sidekick Felix Leiter under orders from the CIA? Or is he finally taking precautions against contracting an STD?
BusinessTVOvermind

James Bond Writer is Worried about The Franchise Now Owned by Amazon

It’s bound to happen that people are going to worry about a franchise when it’s taken over by another corporate entity, much as Amazon took over MGM and many of its properties recently. Given that the James Bond franchise is a part of MGM, Bond writer John Logan is worried that the essence of what makes Bond who he is might be in jeopardy given that huge corporations have been known to tear apart family-oriented franchises like James Bond. He does have a point, even if he sounds a bit paranoid that one of the projects he’s been working on for so long might change in ways that aren’t necessary. After all, when Disney took over Lucasfilm there were plenty of changes to Star Wars that a lot of people didn’t care for, but there are positives that one can see as well. It’s easy to understand what Long is saying, but unfortunately for him, some of what he’s worried about sounds like paranoia. This is just a bit of what Long had to say per GeekTyrant:
Businessjioforme.com

Does Amazon’s Purchase of MGM Mark the End of Netflix’s Reign?

The ruthless war between the world’s leading video-on-demand companies culminated when Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood Studios MGM (Metro-Goldwyn Mayer) for a $ 8.45 billion deal. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio, known for its roaring lions, was weakened...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

Here Are the Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Amazon in June

It's June, and you know what that means: There's a whole bunch of new shows and movies to watch on Amazon. The seventh and final season of the Titus Welliver-starring detective series Bosch,which arrives on June 25, is definitely the biggest drop of the month, but there's also Season 2 of the Anna Paquin dramedy Flack, which premiered on June 11, and the new Brazilian crime series Dom, which premiered on June 4.