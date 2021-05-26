How the 5G Economy Will Boost Jobs – and the Economy

The most urgent challenge facing the world today is bridging the COVID-19 vaccine divide. As of this writing, 45 percent of the residents of the world’s richest economies have received at least one dose of the vaccine.And in a handful of countries, the United States included, the share rises to more than half. As a result, COVID-19 cases and deaths are plummeting. But in the emerging market and developing world, which accounts for 86 percent of the world’s population, less than 20 percent of people have been even partially vaccinated. The pandemic continues to rage in countries such as Brazil and India, and it is popping up anew in places that had appeared to have the virus under control, such as Thailand and Malaysia.