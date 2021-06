Manchester City vs Chelsea 5/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Champions League Final is upon us on Saturday, and it’s an all-English final with Manchester City and Chelsea battling for supremacy. This will be the fourth time these two meet in this season, with Chelsea having prevailed in the last two. However, the Champions League Final is a totally different beast, and the two teams have to bring their A-game if they want to win the title of the best team in Europe.