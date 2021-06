Turkey come against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome today, June 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET) in the UEFA European Championship 2020 Group Stage. The team coached by Roberto Mancini has not conceded a goal in eight games, so the Turks will have a very tough challenge against one of the favorites to win Group A. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group A Matchday 1 soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US.