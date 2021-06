Nature has a habit of making beneficial things really difficult to kill, and sometimes aggressively so. Such is the existence of stinging insects like wasps; they're incredibly helpful to the environment and terribly dangerous to have inhabited your South Carolina property. Some may be more aggressive than others, but all are fairly harmful to a person's health, especially if an allergy is involved. Regardless of allergy, wasps can sting multiple times, and a swarm of stings would send anyone to the hospital.