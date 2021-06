Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri is currently playing the adorable Katori Amma in Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s popular show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan on & TV is delighted to resume her shoot after one and a half months. The show is currently shooting in Gujarat. When asked, she says, ”It’s always great to be back on set. The set of Happu is always a family away from family. The shooting arrangements are extremely comfortable, we have been staying in a five-star hotel. Compared to the other stories I am hearing my friends who are shooting we are very comfortable. The food and the other facilities are excellent and we are safe and shooting in a secured atmosphere. The bio-bubble system is strictly being monitored and everything is available inside the hotel. The greenery outside and the Tapi river is definitely giving us a great working atmosphere. Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli have ensured the best arrangement for the unit and the arrangements are fantastic. We are all at a luxurious place. This producer duo pampers actors”.