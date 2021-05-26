Cancel
NASCAR: Ryan Blaney unveils another unique BODYARMOR scheme

By Asher Fair
Cover picture for the articleRyan Blaney is excited to debut a brand new BODYARMOR paint scheme in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. A personal deal with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney that came to fruition several years ago turned into a deal that landed BODYARMOR a spot as the primary sponsor of the #12 Team Penske Ford for several races, and that partnership will again be on full display this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

