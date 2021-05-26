Cancel
Business

Title Alliance makes progress on key goals in Vivid Vision strategic growth plan

By PRWeb
SFGate
 28 days ago

MEDIA, Penn. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Two years into Title Alliance’s Vivid Vision strategic plan, the leading title insurance agency is pleased to announce progress on several goals outlined in the roadmap. Unveiled by Title Alliance’s leadership, Vivid Vision represents a bold and transparent plan for growth through 2022. Amid...

www.sfgate.com
BusinessSFGate

Global Technology Marketing Firm Forward Vision Joins ioXt Alliance

Move Fortifies Agency's Leading Role as Advocate for IoT Adoption. Moving to strengthen its role as a leading marketer of IoT (internet of things) products and services, Forward Vision Marketing has joined the ioXt Alliance, the only global, industry-led IoT product security and certification program in the world. “The ioXt...
BusinessSFGate

Tropos Technologies Expands Strategic Alliance With BIB Technologies

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Tropos Technologies (“Tropos”), leading supplier of eLSVs (electric low speed vehicles) has announced today the expansion of its strategic alliance with BIB Technologies, Inc. As part of the expansion, the companies will collaborate to deploy 3,000 specialized Automato mobile IoT food locker vehicles over the next three years.
BusinessSFGate

Title Alliance Launches the Title Alliance Cares Initiative

MEDIA, Pa. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Title Alliance Ltd., a full-service title insurance agency offering a complete range of title and escrow services, is proud to announce Title Alliance Cares, an initiative offering critical support resources including loans, grants, wish-fulfilment, awards, and recognition, as well as other forms of hardship support to all employees. Title Alliance recognizes that life is what inevitably happens when you are trying to plan other things and they hope that Title Alliance Cares can be another avenue for the company to continue to express their gratitude for all their employees.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Five Components Of A Successful Strategic Communications Plan

Director of Marketing at haseebtariq.com. I help fix large revenue retention & growth issues. Communication is a critical part of any organization's success. Once, I was working closely with the senior leadership to create an email that addressed late deliveries. I remember that when we first started, there were so many ideas swirling in our heads about how to approach this project and what tone of voice would be best for our company. I wished I had someone with a communications strategy plan who could tell me the "best" way to approach this project in order to be successful.
Businessaithority.com

Fullscript Expands Leadership Team to Prepare for More Growth

Company announces new roles within its C-Suite to fuel execution of its strategic plan. A year after being named Canada’s second fastest growing company by Canadian Business, Fullscript is shifting its C-Suite roles to position itself for even more growth. As the organization embarks on its most recent strategic plan, Fullscript co-founder Kyle Braatz becomes the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while former CEO Fran Towey is taking on a new challenge as Executive Chair. Towey will also continue as Fullscripts’ Board of Directors Chair.
BusinessSFGate

NFP Welcomes Donna Holt and Lee Picher to Complex Risk Solutions Group

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Donna Holt and Lee Picher have joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) group in Canada as senior vice presidents. The CRS group provides risk mitigation solutions through management liability coverage, risk engineering, analytics and captives to companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries.
Presidential Electionaithority.com

Sotero Expands Its Executive Team By Appointing Brian Hartpence As The VP Of Sales And Kevin Keane As VP Of Business Development

Sotero, the leading next-generation data encryption provider, announced the expansion of its leadership team with two new key hires. Brian Hartpence joins Sotero as the Vice President of Sales and Kevin Keane has been appointed the VP of Business Development. “Brian and Kevin have extensive knowledge and experience scaling sales...
Media, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Title Alliance Continues Impressive Growth in the Southwest

MEDIA, PA — Title Alliance, Ltd., a national family of title insurance and escrow agencies, has announced a new Arizona location, Title Alliance of America Agency, in Mesa. The office marks the 10th joint venture in the state for Title Alliance and represents the latest expansion for the company in the Southwest.
Career Development & Adviceopenminds.com

Experience Alone Is Not Enough For Decision-making: Using Metrics To Develop & Evaluate Your Strategic Plan

This presentation was delivered on June 16, 2021. In this presentation, Ken Carr, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS, discussed the steps to develop applicable measures and the uses of these measures for strategy and process management—including: The strategic importance of real-time performance management in a value-based market. Best practices in building an effective KPI system. Case study presentations from organizations that have developed their own performance management system.
Alpharetta, GAmassachusettsnewswire.com

A strategic alliance has been formed between ZKTeco USA and TURNSTILES.us, Inc.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — A strategic alliance has been formed between ZKTeco USA and TURNSTILES.us, Inc. to bring the best-in-class turnstiles integrated with state-of-the-art biometric readers with touchless technologies like facial recognition and palm vein recognition. Due to increased demand for frictionless entry into buildings, integrated turnstile solutions with touchless technologies are the need of the hour.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

TA Associates makes strategic growth Investment in Apex Group in partnership with Genstar Capital and Peter Hughes

TA Associates, a global growth private equity firm, has made a significant minority investment in global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd (Apex). Apex is majority-owned by Genstar Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries. The investment reinforces Apex’s strength as a leading financial services provider to investors, financial institutions and corporates.
BusinessSHOOT Online

Doner makes two strategic hires

Prior to joining Doner, Cabo held roles at independent agencies including d’expósito and Partners, Mythology/Partners and Spade, and Captura Group, where she focused on Hispanic and multicultural client work. Past clients include brands such as Tajín, Target, Warner Bros., Honey Bunches of Oats, and General Mills. She also has worked on the brand and media sides at MassMutual and Univision. Cabo additionally serves on The Hispanic Marketing Council and founded The Galician Film Festival.
HealthHealthcare IT News

68% of health system execs plan deeper AI investments to meet strategic goals

During the inaugural HIMSS State of Healthcare digital event on Tuesday, Thomas Kiesau, director and digital health leader at The Chartis Group offered some useful benchmarking for hospitals and health systems wondering how their IT investments and digital maturity compare to their peers. The Chartis Group surveyed 226 health system...
Businessbizjournals

The Worthing Companies and RAM Partners announce strategic alliance

The Worthing Companies and RAM Partners have recently announced a strategic alliance designed to enhance the core capabilities of each by deepening the relationship between the two Atlanta-based multifamily firms. Effective June 1, 2021, Worthing has transferred its property management division to RAM, with RAM now providing lease-up services on...
Madison, WIDes Moines Business Record

CUNA Mutual Group, LPL Financial form strategic alliance

CUNA Mutual Group, a broad financial services provider based in Madison, Wis., announced a strategic alliance with LPL Financial to offer LPL’s digital platform for its wealth management business, CUNA Brokerage Services Inc. CBSI will continue to work directly with credit unions and financial professionals. LPL, the largest U.S. broker-dealer with $958 billion in advisory and brokerage assets as of March 31, will also provide back-end broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services. “We are excited to become one of LPL’s largest clients, and believe we’ll be able to instantly reach new heights with an enhanced value proposition for financial institutions, advisors and the members we serve,” Rob Comfort, president of CBSI, said in a news release. The wealth manager serves 300 credit unions with more than 550 financial advisers and $36 billion in client assets. CUNA Mutual Group will also launch a new brand, Cuna Mutual Group Financial Advisors, and will continue to distribute annuity products. The strategic alliance between CBSI and LPL Financial is subject to approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pharmacy Times® Adds Thirty Madison To Strategic Alliance Partnership

CRANBURY, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Times® has expanded its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of Thirty Madison. The "human-first" health company is the first virtual specialized care company to partner with the publication. "As the first virtual specialized care company to be added to...