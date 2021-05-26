Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine to headline Boston Calling in 2022
In a normal year, Memorial Day weekend would mark the return of the Boston Calling music festival to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. But 2020 was no normal year. Neither is 2021, and both resulted in cancellations. Looking ahead to next year’s holiday weekend, Boston Calling announced Wednesday that its 2022 headliners will include Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine, who were both scheduled to top the bill at last year’s festival before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.bostonglobe.com