Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine to headline Boston Calling in 2022

Nirvana’s three surviving members - Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear - have recorded ‘really cool’ new music together, but the world may never hear it. The three musicians have reunited on stage a number of times since Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain passed away in April 1994, recruiting Joan Jett, Kim Gordon, St. Vincent and Lorde to front their performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony in April 2014, and making a surprise appearance, with Deer Tick’s John McCauley and Jett again, at the Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam festival in October 2018. Speaking to Howard Stern on June 8, Dave Grohl revealed that the trio have also recorded new music together during their occasional jam sessions, but that there is no expectation that this music will ever be shared with the world.