Mexico will start their friendly tour in Marbella, Spain by facing Romania. Both teams are qualified to the Olympic games and this will be Mexico first match since winning the U23 CONCACAF Championship in Guadalajara. Coach Jaime Lozano will start his preparation for the Olympic games, but surprisingly has decided to use this tour to still tryout players. Lozano’s call up list has a lot of players who didn’t go to the U24 Championship, while some mainstays for the team remained with the senior squad as they play in the CONCACAF Nations League.