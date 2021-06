(Kensington, MN) Shawn Stoen has been taking photographs for years. Last Thursday was another banner day as she was near Highway 27 by Kensington. Around 11:00am she says an eagle was flying along the crest of a hill. It was previously sitting on a fence post but there were some little birds messing with him so he took off. Shawn says she "was fortunate to be there at the right time...with camera for once." Shawn says the shot was taken about 120 feet away. She adds that she was using a Nikon D7500 camera and she had her 18-200 mm lens at 200 mm. Regardless of the details, the end result was a majestic site along a state highway.