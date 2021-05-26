Inferno By Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar? (X-Men Spoilers)
We know that Jonathan Hickman is writing a new Krakoan X-Men title to follow his run on the X-Men series, and as showrunner of the Krakoan X-Men line published by Marvel Comics. We didn't know what the comic was called and the artist seemed to be TBA. Today, we get an inkling of what this may be. And you can follow Bleeding Cool's working out as we go. First, a trip back to Powers Of X #6 by Jonathan Hickman, RB Silva, and Marte Gracia, as the Quiet Council of Krakoa sat with Moira Mactaggert to make some decisions. As Mystique was persuaded to join the Quiet Council with one proviso.bleedingcool.com