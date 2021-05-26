Inferno By Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar? (X-Men Spoilers)

This month saw Marvel Comics' Hellfire Gala – the X-Men crossover event that is a) just a big party, b) a major diplomatic event for Krakoa, and c) something really big is going down. We have continued to take timestamps and tried to line the events up from this week and last into one Hellfire Gala timeline… with Planet Size-X-Men, it just ramped up a gear, and with today's SWORD #6 it did the same, not once but twice. We looked at the impacts of the comic books here, but how does it tie in with everything else happening in the other X-Men titles? Today we added Wolverine #13, SWORD #6, Way Of X #3, Marvel Voices: Pride and Guardians Of The Galaxy #15.