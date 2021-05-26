'Cruella' Succeeds Despite Itself Thanks to Dueling Emmas
“Normal is the cruelest insult of them all,” says the title character in The Walt Disney Empire’s latest live-action retcon, and it’s a fate the film works hard to avoid. As a prequel to the 1961 animated feature One Hundred and One Dalmatians and the 1996 live-action movie 101 Dalmatians, Cruella focuses on the early days of the studio’s most despicable villain outside of Mary Poppins. (You know it’s true.) A big, stylish, rhapsodic adventure, the film explores the events and choices that shaped young Cruella de Vil before she grew up to acquire a bloodthirsty desire for skinning dogs and puppies. It doesn’t really succeed on the prequel front, but Cruella still stands on its own as an energetic, entertaining, and atypical comedy.filmschoolrejects.com