In recent months, music festivals around the United States have been quietly releasing their 2021 lineups, and many of them have one thing in common: a Foo Fighters headline set. Fans are wondering if the veteran rockers will reschedule their canceled 2020 tour after booking 2021 festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Bottlerock. The Foo Fighters returned to the stage on Tuesday to answer questions about their postponed tour by releasing a schedule of upcoming shows.