Alaska Airlines and Emirates is ending their relationship. Previously the two airlines were not aligned in any alliance and Alaska provided Emirates with feed from West Coast destinations. So much so that at one-point Emirates was flying twice daily to Seattle, along with daily flights to several other West Coast destinations. The relationship has had its ups and downs, but down Alaska is ending the relationship with the Middle East megacarrier. If you want to redeem miles on Emirates using Alaska Miles, now is your last opportunity.