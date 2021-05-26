DeskLab 4K touchscreen portable monitor $399
As a new ultralight weight portable 4K touchscreen monitor which is now available to preorder with prices starting from $399 offering a considerable saving of the $700 recommended retail price. Weighing just 595 g and offering a 20 ms response time the touchscreen monitor is equipped with a mini HDMI port, USB C and micro USB and offers a contrast ratio of 1200:1. The Desklabs ortable monitor’s ultra-responsive touchscreen is perfect for design, music, management, chatting, and more.www.geeky-gadgets.com