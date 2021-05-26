DeskLab 4K touchscreen portable monitor $399

Thanks to the latest generation of graphics cards, 4K 60 fps ultra gaming is definitely here. As we discovered in our recent review of the RTX 3070, even the most demanding titles can manage smooth framerates at high resolutions, which leads to the question of what comes next. That’s the very question monitor manufacturers must ask themselves, as the name of the game is being first to market to prepare for the future. As one might expect, high-refresh 4K gaming monitors based on the HDMI 2.1 spec are the next big thing.