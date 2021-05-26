Orange County Records Just 22 New Cases of COVID-19

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A half-dozen Southern California men, including four Riverside County residents and a former Orange County police chief, were indicted in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, federal prosecutors announced June 10. Derek Kinnison, 39, Felipe Antonio Martinez, 47, both of Lake Elsinore, along with Ronald Mele, 51, of Temecula and Erik Scott Warner, 45, of Menifee, were arrested after the Capitol breach. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the four men, as well as 56-year-old former La Habra police Chief Allan Hostetter of San Clemente and 40-year-old Russell Taylor of Ladera Ranch, were indicted on charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding and unlawful entry on a restricted building or grounds. Federal prosecutors allege.