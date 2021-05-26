Cancel
Orange County Records Just 22 New Cases of COVID-19

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Weekly COVID-19 numbers show a continued decline in cases in Orange County as it maintains its status in the least-restrictive yellow tier. The county Tuesday also reported just 22 new COVID-19 infections, upping the cumulative caseload to 255,070. According to the weekly state data released every...

Heated Robicheaux Pretrial Hearing In Orange County

In a case that has seen multiple twists and turns, state prosecutors Friday asked a judge to drop most of the charges against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend who have been accused of drugging and raping several women. Michele Gile reports.
KFI AM 640

Riverside County to Receive $23 Million in Federal Relief Funds

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced today that Los Angeles and Orange counties are among multiple jurisdictions throughout the nation slated to receive millions of dollars in grants designated for states and localities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. “These grants demonstrate our steadfast...
Four Riverside County men among 6 SoCal residents indicted for Capitol breach

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A half-dozen Southern California men, including four Riverside County residents and a former Orange County police chief, were indicted in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, federal prosecutors announced June 10. Derek Kinnison, 39, Felipe Antonio Martinez, 47, both of Lake Elsinore, along with Ronald Mele, 51, of Temecula and Erik Scott Warner, 45, of Menifee, were arrested after the Capitol breach. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the four men, as well as 56-year-old former La Habra police Chief Allan Hostetter of San Clemente and 40-year-old Russell Taylor of Ladera Ranch, were indicted on charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding and unlawful entry on a restricted building or grounds. Federal prosecutors allege.
Orange County's COVID-19 Numbers Continue Encouraging Trends

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County is reporting 26 new COVID-19 infections and two more virus-related deaths, as hospitalization rates continue to fall. The numbers, reported Wednesday, increased the county's cumulative case count to 255,530, and the death toll to 5,090, since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped from...
Orange County Clerk-Recorder earns National Achievement Award for “COVID-19: Hitched at Honda Center through Marriage Services”

The Orange County Clerk-Recorder Department has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. NACo recognized “COVID-19: Hitched at Honda Center through Marriage Services”, in the award category of County Administration and...
Gym Owners Drop Complaint Over Coronavirus Restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Citing next week's full reopening of California's economy, the California Fitness Alliance dropped its complaint challenging state and local restrictions placed on gym operations during the height of the coronavirus. CFA attorney Scott J. Street stated in court papers filed Tuesday with Los Angeles Superior Court...