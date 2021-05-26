Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson, TN

Henderson Teen Community Theatre performs Broadway Showcase

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCCHS seniors share their favorite moments over the years. The Henderson Teen Community Theatre put on a Broadway Showcase production this past weekend that featured a variety of Broadway musicals that the students have done in recent years. These musicals include: Newsies, Anastasia, Hunchback, Off Balance Company, Adams Family, Catch Me if You Can, Singin’ in the Rain, Hamilton, Les Miserables, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Dear Evan Hansen.

chestercountyindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
City
Henderson, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Chester County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Show#Broadway Musicals#Dear Evan Hansen#Broadway Theatre#Teen Awards#Les Miserables#Cchs#Off Balance Company#Catch Me#Tta#Waffle House#Noles#Luke Noles Dancing#Orpheum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Henderson, TNChester County Independent

Comedy legend Killer Beaz to perform in Henderson Saturday

Laugh with the comedy of Killer Beaz live in Henderson at 8 p.m. in Williams Auditorium Saturday May 15 presented by First Bank. Tickets are available at www.WilliamsAuditorium.com, Charge at 731-435-3150 or in person at the Henderson Chester County Chamber of Commerce office. They start at $25. Comedian Killer Beaz...