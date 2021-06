The service market plays by different rules from the goods market, and in this article, we will consider the main canons of an effective marketing strategy for the service sector. We are going to tell about key peculiarities and specifics of services marketing. Describe in detail the main goals and objectives which should be pursued by the business in the services market. Describe a universal complex of services marketing and give basic principles of competitive marketing strategies for products at the services market. At the end of the article, there is a short checklist that will help you to implement the right services marketing in your company.