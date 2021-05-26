Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2021: Bracket, schedule, how to watch

It’s the offseason and we’ve got a good month or so to take a look at some things so that we can maybe figure out what things will look like in the fall. I decided to dig a bit deeper in the Texas Tech and TCU offenses from last year. I know there are some caveats, namely that Sonny Cumbie was likely handcuffed a bit by Gary Patterson. That’s allegedly one of the reasons he maybe looked elsewhere (his contract wasn’t renewed) or was asked to look elsewhere.