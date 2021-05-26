Cancel
College Sports

Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2021: Bracket, schedule, how to watch

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a hit batter and a pair of walks loaded the bases, sophomore centerfielder Victor Scott ended a nine-pitch at-bat with a bases loaded walk to complete a comeback and send West Virginia forward in the Big 12 Tournament Tuesday night. The Mountaineers trailed 5-0 in the second inning but Scott's walk-off walk with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning ended the 8-7 win and sets up today's 5 p.m. game against regular-season co-champion and No. 1 seed Texas.

