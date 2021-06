POMONA (CNS) - A gang member on active probation was jailed this morning after police in Pomona found a gun in his vehicle. Officers with the Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Holt and Dudley avenues about 1:15 a.m. when they spotted the 31-year-old man standing near his vehicle under the carport of Dudley's Car Wash, according to Sgt. M. Medellin of the Pomona Police Department.