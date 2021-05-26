Teen Titans Academy #3 review

The Suicide Squad have invaded Titans Tower! And Superboy is one of them (a choice I still find both bizarre and dumb). And I am legitimately not here for it in the slightest. There has been nearly zero character development in this series so far, and what little we’ve gotten is tied to this forced mini-crossover. They keep trying to hook us with cliffhangers and stingers and now prophecies, but you. are. writing. a. comic. about. brand. spanking. new. characters. For Trigon’s sake. If you want us even the slightest amount invested in this hot garbage, you have to invest us in the characters, like at all.