Teen Titans Academy #3 review

By Corbin Nelson
Batman News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad have invaded Titans Tower! And Superboy is one of them (a choice I still find both bizarre and dumb). And I am legitimately not here for it in the slightest. There has been nearly zero character development in this series so far, and what little we’ve gotten is tied to this forced mini-crossover. They keep trying to hook us with cliffhangers and stingers and now prophecies, but you. are. writing. a. comic. about. brand. spanking. new. characters. For Trigon’s sake. If you want us even the slightest amount invested in this hot garbage, you have to invest us in the characters, like at all.

TV SeriesComicBook

SPOILER Just Quit the Teen Titans

DC's Teen Titans have undergone a number of changes over the years, with its roster of young heroes evolving quite a lot. The group's most recent incarnation has celebrated those evolutions in some interesting ways, with the original Teen Titans, the newer members of the group, and some brand-new recruits all joining together in the pages of Teen Titans Academy. The larger ensemble has already had a lot happen to them in the series' first few issues — and the most recent installment was no exception, with one fan-favorite character quitting the group. Spoilers for Teen Titans Academy #3 from Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona, Max Raynor, Alejandro Sanchez, Alex Sinclair, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
MoviesComicBook

Teen Titans Go! Hilariously Slams Jared Leto's Joker

Even Teen Titans Go! can't help but poke fun at Jared Leto's divisive portrayal of the Joker. Leto debuted as the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad. Zack Snyder brought Leto's Joker back for a Knightmare timeline conversation with Ben Affleck's Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League. While the cinematic future of Leto's Joker remains uncertain and fans remain divided on the character's design, Teen Titans Go! weighed Leto's version against other depictions of the villain. In the episode "Pig in a Poke," the Joker tricks Starfire out of all of her money via an internet scam, forcing the Teen Titans to take action. To get past the Joker's guards, the Titans decide to "phish" the password for the hideout out of the guards by taking turns impersonating different versions of the Joker.
ComicsInside Pulse

The Weekly Round-Up #599 With Beta Ray Bill #3, Alien #3, Teen Titan Academy #3, Department Of Truth #9 & More Plus The Week In Music!

Beta Ray Bill #3 – Daniel Warren Johnson has Bill and his associates, including the newly ambulatory Skuttlebutt, navigating a lake of lava in an attempt to complete the quest that Odin has put them on. Johnson is doing an amazing job on this book. His art alone is enough to sell me on this title, but he’s really giving Bill’s character some depth, and making this an interesting, as well as visually stunning, read.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Space House: A Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls Crossover Event Review

While this isn’t the first time the Teen Titans have crossed paths with the DC Super Hero Girls, this is the first time they’ve interacted in a multi episode miniseries event. The first time the two DC superhero teams met was on a special episode of Teen Titans Go titled “Superhero Feud” where Control Freak pulled them into their TVs to play a game of Family Feud. They worked together to try and return to their worlds.
TV SeriesBatman News

Joker #4 review

Jim Gordon is in a rough spot. Not only is he smack in the middle of a fray between the Joker, a couple of Texan cannibals, and She-Bane — but, if The Joker #4’s meandering inner monologue is to be believed, poor Gordo is super depressed. STORY. The Joker series...
TV Seriessideshow.com

DC Creating Television Commercials, Teen Titans Go! Movie Pokes Fun at Aquaman, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. DC Entertainment is currently working on a television commercial to promote Brian Michael Bendis’s upcoming Superman titles. Bendis, a newly-DC exclusive writer, tweeted his excitement over this type of promotion for comics. DC Entertainment recently aired a commercial for its Dark Nights: Metal series on networks like AMC, Syfy, and TNT.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Comic Review: RWBY/Justice League #12

Team RWBY vs. Team JNPR round 2! Can the girls defeat their friends and break them out of their trance, or will they fall under the spell of the beast below?. With writer Marguerite Bennette and Penciled by returning artist Emanuela Lupacchino. We finally dive into the battle of Team RWBY and Justice League’s team-up against the Starro. This time with the Starro sort of having the upper hand in terms of advantages, but thankfully not all is lost as predictably, Batman always has a “fail-safe” for nearly every scenario.
Comicssideshow.com

The Unsung Heroes Spotlight: Zatanna from DC Comics

Even if your comic book universe can boast that it has the biggest, strongest, and most recognizable super-heroes of all time, behind those familiar iconic faces are a wealth of other characters that also deserve their time in the spotlight. This week’s unsung hero is DC’s Mistress of Mysticism and...
ComicsIGN

DC Comics Revives Fables, Now With 100% More Batman

It's been almost 20 years since DC Comics first launched Fables, and the publisher is celebrating that milestone with several new Fables projects written by creator Bill Willingham. One of them even involves a Batman crossover. Willingham is making his return to DC later this year to pen Batman vs....
Comicssideshow.com

Justice League

“The heroes of the Justice League are the truest friends of all.”. Sideshow presents the Justice League Fine Art Print by comic book artists Terry and Rachel Dodson. The best of Gotham, Krypton, and Themyscira form a united front! In this vibrant comic book composition, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman come together as the figureheads of the Justice League and the legendary Trinity, keeping every corner of the DC Universe safe from unimaginable evils. As the moon rises over the Dark Knight on the left side of the arrangement, the bright yellow sun illuminates the Man of Tomorrow on the right. In the center, the Princess of the Amazons brandishes her Lasso of Truth, ushering in a promising future for humanity alongside her incredible allies.
ComicsBatman News

Batman encounters Fables this September in “Batman vs. Bigby! A Wolf in Gotham”

Bill Willingham and Mark Buckingham’s Fables is one of the greatest comic series of all time. Full stop. Taking familiar fairy tales and having them take exile in the real world, the stories taking place in Fabletown and the Homelands had some of the richest mythology I’ve ever read in a comic, along with truly compelling takes on beloved characters. Running for 150 issues and several spin-offs, the series ended perfectly back in 2015 with a graphic novel-length final issue. Even with additional tales told through digital first series and spin-offs, the main narrative of Fables bid us Farewell in the best way possible.