Chester County succeeds raising funds for Anistyn Newsom

On Saturday, May 22, the Chester County community helped the Newsom family raise money to get their child, Anistyn Newsom, a seizure response dog during a day full of Fundraisers called “Seize the Day for Anistyn.” The auction and concert at Chester County Equestrian facilities raised $10,800, which alone exceeded their goal of $10,000. Then, the yard sale at Centennial Bank raised $3,300. The total amount raised from the 5k is not known yet. Anistyn’s parents Katie and Kelby Newsom expressed their thoughts about how much this meant to them.