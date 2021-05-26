Cancel
Chester County, TN

Chester County succeeds raising funds for Anistyn Newsom

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, May 22, the Chester County community helped the Newsom family raise money to get their child, Anistyn Newsom, a seizure response dog during a day full of Fundraisers called “Seize the Day for Anistyn.” The auction and concert at Chester County Equestrian facilities raised $10,800, which alone exceeded their goal of $10,000. Then, the yard sale at Centennial Bank raised $3,300. The total amount raised from the 5k is not known yet. Anistyn’s parents Katie and Kelby Newsom expressed their thoughts about how much this meant to them.

