NBC’s ‘The Voice’ crowns season 20 winner

The cancelation comes after talks to move the musical dramedy from NBC to Peacock failed. Lionsgate TV plans to shop Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist to other outlets. “In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following," Lionsgate said in a statement. With delayed viewing factored in, Zoey's Season 2 was down 14% in the all-important 18-49 demo in Season 2. "Lionsgate had been speaking with NBCUniversal about moving the series from its broadcast network NBC to its streaming platform, Peacock," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Both the network and streamer are overseen by the same content group, headed by Susan Rovner and head of scripted Lisa Katz, with the latter having developed the series. Unfortunately, the two sides could not come to terms that would have allowed the pricey series to move to the streamer. Such a move would have required new deals to be completed as things like streaming rights — the series runs on Hulu — likely factored heavily into the discussions." Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist creator Austin Winsberg said last month he was "cautiously optimistic" that either NBC or Peacock would renew Zoey's for Season 3. "I know that we have a really passionate fanbase that really cares about the show," he said. "I know we have a lot of internal support at NBC." ALSO: Winsberg reacts to the cancelation with a Twitter thread saying "right now I refuse to believe the show is dead. There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible."