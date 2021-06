The USD 415 School Board reconvened conversations on Monday night about the proposed indoor baseball and softball facility at Noble Park. Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club representative Troy Kolb informed the board that they met with Superintendent Lonnie Moser and Hiawatha City Administrator Mike Nichols, and addressed several questions that were raised during the meeting and at other times in the process. Kolb reiterated that the group is asking for $200,000 in seed money from the school district, and also said the city committed to a 25-year lease of the land at last Monday’s commission meeting.