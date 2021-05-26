International Friendly – Italy vs San Marino Preview & Prediction

Over 2.5 -118, Under 2.5 -106 (Click here for latest betting odds) France is welcoming Wales to Allianz Riviera in the International Friendly soccer matchup. France is the biggest favorite to win the Euro Cup, and when you take a look at their roster, you can see why. France hasn’t lost any of their last 5 games while winning 4 of those 5 games. In the World Cup qualifications, France is at the top of their group with 7 points, 4 scored goals, and only 1 conceded a goal in 3 games. With Benzema back in the French lineup, their offense looks stunning, and with Mbappe, Griezmann, and Dembele with backups Giroud and Ben Yedder, France reaching anything less than the semifinals will be a disappointment. France has a tough group with Germany, Portugal, and Hungary, and everyone except Hungary can beat the other team, and I think this will be a really fun group to watch. In their last game against Bosnia on the road, France has created a lot of good chances, they dominated the possession, but they were struggling with scoring goals, which shouldn’t be the case with Benzema back in the lineup. France is strong in every position, they have depth, and they have good chemistry, hence why France is the biggest favorite to win this competition.