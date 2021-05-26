With its purchase of MGM, Amazon supersizes its Hollywood ambitions

F9, the latest sure-to-be blockbuster movie in the Fast and the Furious franchise, is finally set to hit theaters Friday, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its theatrical release. Fans are sure to flood cinemas to celebrate F9 on the big screen, but for those who want to stay home, Fast and Furious 9 won't be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time it's in theaters. (It should be available to stream on Max eventually -- but not for months after its theatrical release.)