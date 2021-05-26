Release dates announced for Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, and Pokémon Legends Arceus

It’s been a double whammy for Pokémon fans today as the franchise’s official Twitter account has just unveiled the launch dates for both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokémon Legends Arceus.

For the upcoming remakes of the DS-era Pokémon titles, fans won’t have to wait much longer as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021.

The wait for Pokémon Legends Arceus – the first seemingly open-world console game in the franchise – will be a little longer, with Legends confirmed to drop on January 28, 2022.

There are no further details for any of the games mentioned to go along with those release dates, but it’s highly likely that Nintendo is waiting until E3 2021 in mid-June to divulge new information.

Still, to have two major Pokémon titles launch within such a short period of time, particularly after fans have just been treated to a long-awaited sequel in the form of New Pokémon Snap, seems like a rather surprising move from Nintendo.

By most accounts, 2021 is otherwise looking to be a rather dry year for Nintendo Switch exclusives, with the only major titles on the horizon (except for Diamond and Pearl) being Mario Golf: Super Rush and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

For instance, updates regarding Metroid Prime 4 have become non-existent, but there is a good chance that this dry spell is a direct consequence of the upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro console.

The rumoured console is expected to play content in 4K and have an OLED panel on the device itself, features that would go hand in hand with Pokémon Legends Arceus which, from the brief footage we’ve seen, could be quite a demanding title.

Until Nintendo spills the beans there will be speculation aplenty, but to tide you over in the meantime you can always check out our New Pokémon Snap review to see how the most recent Pokémon title stacks up.