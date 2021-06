LITTLE POINT, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning following a three car collision on I-70, according to Indiana State Police. The wreck occurred around 12:05 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 52 near Little Point, Ind. and killed Alfred Hill Jr. of Houston, Tex. The 37-year-old Hill had pulled over his 2001 Mack semi tractor-trailer, which had broken down, and was setting up emergency triangles on the side of I-70 when the crash happened, ISP Sergeant Matt Ames said.