Congress & Courts

Sen. Pat Toomey says he wants to hear bank CEOs 'defend capitalism' during testimony

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), the top Republican senator in charge of overseeing Wall Street regulation, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday that he is hoping the chief executives of the nation's largest lenders will "defend capitalism" when they appear before his committee.

Pat Toomey
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Butler, PAwbut.com

Sen. Toomey And GOP Senators Make Infrastructure Counteroffer

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey and a group of Republican Senators are offering their next proposal for a major infrastructure package. The $928 billion counteroffer focuses on traditional infrastructure projects according to Toomey. Republicans also say their plan would not raise taxes, instead would utilize COVID relief dollars that they say...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones says he would try to interview Donald Trump if he prosecuted Jan. 6 case

President Joe Biden continues his first overseas trip as president, highlighting the state of America's fragile democracy and our tattered reputation around the world--particularly in the wake of the recent attack on the Capitol. The Jan. 6 insurrection, and whether Members of Congress and Donald Trump should be called to testify related to this incident, are discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

The View’s Sunny Hostin Confronts GOP Senator on Her Vote Against 1/6 Commission: ‘How Can You Not Want to Find Out the Truth?’

Sunny Hostin tore into Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) for voting against a bipartisan January 6 commission, questioning how she could “not want to find out the truth.”. “Some members of Congress are trying to rewrite history, comparing it to a normal tourist visit rather than the insurrection that we all witnessed. Live. You were there that day in the chamber and you called it horrible and not the America you know. So how can you not want to find out the truth about it so that something like that never, ever occurs again in our history?” Hostin said.
Congress & Courtsriponadvance.com

Bipartisan, bicameral U.S. space commerce bill unveiled by Wicker, Rubio

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) joined a bipartisan group of colleagues to propose the bipartisan, bicameral American Space Commerce Act of 2021. “The United States has been a leader since the beginning of the space race and it is vital that we maintain our leadership,” Sen. Wicker said on Tuesday. “This legislation would help us maintain our advantage by supporting investments in our domestic space industry, and therefore keeping American companies competitive.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Putin calls Biden and Trump "radically different"

Ahead of an upcoming meeting with Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC News on Friday that the current president is "radically different" than his predecessor. Why it matters: Trump faced accusations of cozying up to Putin while in office while Biden has pledged to take a hard-line approach against the Kremlin.
Congress & CourtsNPR

Senate Finance Chair Reacts To Leak Of How Little America's Wealthiest Pay In Taxes

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chair of the Finance Committee, about the ProPublica report revealing tax information for the wealthiest Americans. An explosive report by ProPublica this week confirms something that many already suspected, that America's wealthiest are not paying nearly as much in taxes as most people in this country do, relative to how much they make. The nonprofit news outlet obtained confidential IRS data showing how billionaires, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett, pay an incredibly small fraction of taxes on their wealth or, in some years, have paid no income tax at all. And we should note that Amazon is a financial supporter of NPR. This is also raising questions about how private individual tax records even made their way into public view.