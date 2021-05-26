Board Of Education recognizes Karen Callis’ efforts at Chester County Middle School
Karen Callis, Chester County Middle School Librarian, has kept the Chester County Middle School children reading in a unique way. The Chester County Board of Education recognized her for creating a virtual CCMS library for students this year during the pandemic. The virtual library is interactive, has an memoji of Callis and allows kids to read from a huge range of reading options such as the CCMS digital library, PBS, Sports Illustrated Kids, National Geographic Kids and more.chestercountyindependent.com