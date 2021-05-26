Cancel
Chester County, TN

Board Of Education recognizes Karen Callis’ efforts at Chester County Middle School

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Callis, Chester County Middle School Librarian, has kept the Chester County Middle School children reading in a unique way. The Chester County Board of Education recognized her for creating a virtual CCMS library for students this year during the pandemic. The virtual library is interactive, has an memoji of Callis and allows kids to read from a huge range of reading options such as the CCMS digital library, PBS, Sports Illustrated Kids, National Geographic Kids and more.

