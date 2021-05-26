East Central High's class of 2021 graduates at Coliseum

Fourteen Airport High School students were recognized recently as members of the first graduating class of AVID Elective students. The students, who were identified as college-bound individuals in either middle school or high school, completed the AVID college readiness curriculum during their time at Airport High School, while maintaining a cumulative class grade point average of 3.998. Nine of the graduates in the AVID program will graduate with Honors, High Honors, or Honors with Distinction designations as a result of their academic excellence. All students also have been accepted into a two- or four-year college, and as a class, the students have received, to date, more than $480,000 in scholarships from 30-plus public or private colleges and universities. This amount will continue to rise as the end of the school year nears. AVID Elective graduates include Isha Bojang (College of Charleston), Charles Chandler ( Midlands Tech; graduated ear ly) , Dar ion Grant (Coastal Carolina University), Sanaa Greene (Clemson University), Micah Hill (Columbia College), Caleb Huggins (Belmont Abbey University), Joshua Koon (Midlands Tech), Crystal Mason-Demby (USC-Columbia), Mac McIver (Midlands Tech), Jahsiah Richardson (USC-Aiken), Dallis Roof (Midlands Tech), Joshua Spry (Midlands Tech), Angela Way (USC-Columbia), and Reese Yarborough (Midlands Tech, USC-Columbia).