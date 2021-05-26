Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

East Central High's class of 2021 graduates at Coliseum

WLOX
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Central High School's Class of 2021 graduates Tuesday night from the Coast Coliseum. During the graduation ceremony, students reflected on the challenges they faced within the last year and honored their teachers. Parents we spoke with say they're proud of what their children have accomplished, despite the tumultuous year.

www.wlox.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#Graduation Ceremony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Franconia Township, PAMontgomery News

Class of 2021 graduates at Souderton Area High School

FRANCONIA — Many things were different this year because of the pandemic, but in the end, the graduation ceremony following a year in which Souderton Area High School was one of the few offering full-time in-person classes showed another sign of a return to normal. Souderton Area High School's 127th...
Indianapolis, INpurdue.edu

Purdue Polytechnic High School celebrates first graduating class

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday (June 11) was a day more than four years in the making, a day of celebration for 110 members of the very first graduating class of the Purdue Polytechnic High School Schweitzer Center at Englewood. The “Techies,” as they call themselves, are students who accepted the challenge...
Sheridan, MTmadisoniannews.com

Sheridan High School Class of 2021 graduates score big on scholarships

• Ken Steiner Memorial = $2000. • Horatio Alger - $15,000. (over 4 years) • Montana University System Stem/Healthcare Scholarship - $6000.(over 4 years) • Rotary Scholarship - $800. • Sheridan Scholarship Foundation - $500. • Bill Babcock Memorial - $500. • Vera Schulz Memorial - $500. • Masonic Lodge...
Redlands Daily Facts

Redlands High School Class of 2021 kicks off graduations at Redlands Bowl

Redlands High School celebrated its Class of 2021 in person Tuesday, June 8, with two ceremonies at Redlands Bowl. After the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings canceled in-person graduation events in 2020, the Bowl this week once again welcomes Redlands Unified School District’s graduating seniors, their families and friends for the traditional high school capstone.
Sun-Journal

Mountain Valley High School’s Class of 2021 graduates 66 students

RUMFORD — Commencement exercises for Mountain Valley High School’s graduating class of 2021 were held Thursday evening.On a bright sunlit evening at Hosmer Field, graduates sat in the football bleachers while the audience looked on from chairs set on the edge of the football field as 66 students received their diplomas.
High Schoolwhitecenternow.com

CONGRATULATIONS! Evergreen High School Class of 2021 graduates Saturday

It’s graduation season, and Evergreen High School‘s Class of 2021 will celebrate with a ceremony on Saturday (June 12th). It’s set for 6 pm at Highline Memorial Stadium; a shuttle for grads who need a ride there will leave EHS at 4:30 pm. See the full list of Highline Public Schools graduations here.
Madison, WIwtcsystem.edu

NTC offering high school graduates free summer classes

Northcentral Technical College is giving recent high school graduates the chance to earn college credits for free. Through the COVID Catch Up program graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 from schools in NTC's district can earn up to six credits this summer. In addition to the free college credits, books and supplies for classes will also be free.
High SchoolTimes Reporter

Harrison Central High School announces senior class awards

Harrison Central High School recently announced its senior class awards for the 2021-21 school year. Britton Positano was named valedictorian. Jasmine Arnold was named salutatorian. The Senior Top 10 included Arnold, Rebecca Banks, Alexandra Barcroft, Audrey Corder, Kaitlyn Crothers, Luke Forrester, Abbi Kelley, Jack Novotny, Brady Positano and Britton Positano.
Ridgefield, CTNewsTimes

In Photos: Ridgefield High graduates the class of COVID-19

RIDGEFIELD - In an unarguably atypical year, Ridgefield High School seniors received a near-typical graduation Friday night. Hundreds of students took the field at Tiger Hollow Stadium to accept their diplomas as part of the school's 105th annual commencement ceremony. Guests were able to observe the festivities in person, but all donned masks and practiced social distancing.
Baldwin Park, CAcaschoolnews.net

Baldwin Park Unified High Schools Celebrate Graduates in Class of 2021

BALDWIN PARK – Baldwin Park Unified School District celebrated its Class of 2021 for their exceptional accomplishments and hard work with in-person ceremonies and drive-thru events for Baldwin Park, Sierra Vista and North Park Continuation high schools on June 2 and 3. Health and safety measures were enforced during the...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Gloucester High School Class of 2021 graduation program

This is the program for the 2021Gloucester High School graduation ceremony. There was an error in the printing of Gavyn Read Hillier's name. Also, the following students received diplomas that were not included in the program. Lily Mae Marshall. Tyler J. LaBonte. Hailey Lynn Kempton. Douglas Arthur MacLeod. Nathan A....
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Maine East High School Class of 2021

Senior Class Executive Board: Gabriela Konopka, Daphne Kritikakis, Roshni Lotwala, Sabine Matezic and Aaron Pilac. • Seniors Isabella Piekut and Nicole Piekut have been recognized by The National Speech and Debate Association as one of the top 25 Debate teams in the country. • Roshni Lotwala, Illinois Directors of Student...
High SchoolPosted by
Daily Herald

Marian Central Catholic High School Class of 2021

Graduation Speakers: Brian Hopp and Molly Finnegan. Class Officers: Brian Hopp, president; Lauren McNulty, 1st vice president; Grace Kramer, 2nd vice president; Courtney Sensabaugh, secretary; Katherine Strode, treasurer. Academic achievements:. • We are proud to announce that the 136 members of the Marian Central Class of 2021 earned a combined...
Montgomery County, PAReporter

Wissahickon High School holds in-person graduation ceremony for Class of 2021

Wissahickon High School’s Class of 2021 received a proper send-off last week during an in-person graduation ceremony inside the school’s stadium. The high school had 352 seniors who graduated on June 10. “It’s absolutely wonderful,” Principal Lynne Blair told MediaNews Group in an interview last month. Blair said the shifting regulations at the county and state levels allowed organizers to put on a more traditional ceremony for the graduates.
High Schoolrestorationnewsmedia.com

PHOTOS: 249 graduates earn East Wake High diplomas

WENDELL — East Wake High’s senior Warriors graduated in two early morning ceremonies June 10. The gr... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Columbia, SCColumbia Star

First class of college-bound AVID graduates at Airport High School recognized

Fourteen Airport High School students were recognized recently as members of the first graduating class of AVID Elective students. The students, who were identified as college-bound individuals in either middle school or high school, completed the AVID college readiness curriculum during their time at Airport High School, while maintaining a cumulative class grade point average of 3.998. Nine of the graduates in the AVID program will graduate with Honors, High Honors, or Honors with Distinction designations as a result of their academic excellence. All students also have been accepted into a two- or four-year college, and as a class, the students have received, to date, more than $480,000 in scholarships from 30-plus public or private colleges and universities. This amount will continue to rise as the end of the school year nears. AVID Elective graduates include Isha Bojang (College of Charleston), Charles Chandler ( Midlands Tech; graduated ear ly) , Dar ion Grant (Coastal Carolina University), Sanaa Greene (Clemson University), Micah Hill (Columbia College), Caleb Huggins (Belmont Abbey University), Joshua Koon (Midlands Tech), Crystal Mason-Demby (USC-Columbia), Mac McIver (Midlands Tech), Jahsiah Richardson (USC-Aiken), Dallis Roof (Midlands Tech), Joshua Spry (Midlands Tech), Angela Way (USC-Columbia), and Reese Yarborough (Midlands Tech, USC-Columbia).