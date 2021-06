ConsenSys has announced the timeline for the Ethereum merge – which will see the Ethereum 1 and Ethereum 2 blockchains become one with each other. Currently, the Beacon Chain or Eth2 POS chain exists on a separate network, however they will likely see merger with the main Ethereum mainnet by the end of the year probably or if not, by early 2022. It was revealed in a blog post titled “Charting The Path To Proof of Stake Ethereum” by James Beck on June 03.