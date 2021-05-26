Simba Bank Holiday mega-deal knocks 35% off the full range

Cancel
By Ruth Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the May bank holiday, top UK mattress company Simba is knocking 35% off everything at Simbasleep.com, you just need to spend £300 or over to claim. Pick from any of this top brand's three mattresses: our favourite Simba Hybrid Pro (#2 in our best mattress UK guide), the all-new and super-luxurious Simba Hybrid Luxe, and the best-selling Simba Hybrid Original. We don't often see such big discounts from this brand, so snap up this deal before it expires (at midnight on 31 May).

