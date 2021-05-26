How DC Area's Goodies Built a Brand on Vanilla Frozen Custard

A home that truly feels like home nestled in the sought after Kingstowne neighborhood of Alexandria, VA. Warm and inviting upon entering you're first drawn to the sprawling hardwood flooring throughout your formal living and dining room and wall-to-wall windows for full neighborhood view. Gleaming flooring continues into your secondary family room/ lounge area with a double-sided gas fireplace, built-in's, making entertaining dinner guest a breeze. Your updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops providing ample space, and on trend 42 inch cabinets. Your upper level features 3 large bedrooms and two full baths and hardwood floors throughout. The true gem of this home rest in its spa-like master suite bathroom. Spend fall nights relaxing in the soaker tub and end enjoy the ample space. Completing this home is a fully finished, walk-out basement with full bathroom, a fully fenced patio and attached garage. And just off the kitchen, a deck perfect for Summer dinners. If you occasionally need to wander outside of your new home, no worries, this home is walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center and the neighborhood's pool. Venture a little further and you'll find yourself at the areas walking trails, a great selection of shops and restaurants. A 10 minute drive to I-495, major commuter routes, and a short distance from the Franconia Metro and Ft. Belvoir - This home truly has everything you need, exactly where you need it!