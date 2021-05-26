Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Biomutant: How to Get the Mercenary Class on Playstation and Xbox Consoles

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiomutant's pre-order bonus is only available to players who do a little bit of extra digging. One of the perks of pre-ordering Biomutant is the Mercenary class, which focuses on dual-wielding melee weapons and dealing out increased damage. The class is only available to those who pre-ordered the game, but most Biomutant players discovered that the class was not available to them when they booted up the game for the first time. THQ Nordic has confirmed that this is a glitch, and that a patch is on the way. However, some intrepid players have found workarounds for getting the Mercenary class added to their systems.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Store#Ons#Pc Game#Pre Order#Microsoft Corp#Mobile Search#Thq Nordic#Psn#The Microsoft Store#The Tree Of Life#Comicbook#Xbox One#Xbox Xbox Players#Xbox Series X S#Consoles#Pre Ordering Biomutant#The Game#Manage Game Content#Select Biomutant#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo Now Available on PlayStation Consoles

After the release of the playable demo on the Xbox consoles, it is time for the PlayStation side to get their hands on that Scarlet Nexus action. PlayStation players can finally download the playable demo on PlayStation 4, and PS5 starting today; it will be the same content as the Xbox version with the same limited access to showcase a glimpse of what this game offers.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Heliborne Will Be Released On Xbox Consoles Next Month

Klabater announced this week that they'll be bringing Heliborne over to all Xbox consoles as the game will take off in June. If you haven't played the game before, this is basically a chance for you to fly all sorts of helicopters from different periods in time. Released back in 2017, you can fly classic 1950's choppers from the heyday of aviation all the way to current models being flown by soldiers around the globe. The game comes with over 100 weapon variants you can mount on them as you will be taking part in historical co-op missions with a friend as one of you pilots and the other handles the gun. You'll be able to fly over six different open maps including Gulf of Tonkin (Vietnam), Operation Nguyen Hue (Vietnam), and Badakhshan Province (Afghanistan). There's also single-player and multiplayer online if you're interested! You can check out more of the game below as it will be released on June 16th.
Video Gamesava360.com

PS5, Xbox Shortages Will Get Worse Before They Get Better - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, we discuss the scarcity of both consoles, and how that might not get easier any time soon. Sony is expecting PS5 shortages to continue into 2021 and console production issues might also mean that AAA exclusives like Halo Infinite might not receive their own special edition of the Xbox Series S or X. We'll also dive into the upcoming holiday season and the game releases just on the horizon. And of course, we can't ignore E3 as event season ramps up and we hear more from the likes of Microsoft and Bethesda.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Borderlands 3 crossplay update imminent for all consoles… except PlayStation

Crossplay is a feature Borderlands 3 fans have been begging for since it launched back 2019. It’s a great game and it’s even better in co-op, so why not allow all those different platforms to come together and collect copious amounts of guns? According to Randy Pitchford, the head honcho at development studio Gearbox, a crossplay update is imminent for everyone but PlayStation players.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Song of Horror Now Available on Xbox and PlayStation

Horror games are one of the best titles to experience, it's not enough to know where to go or what to do but to just maintain your nerves. With Song of Horror gaining massive appeal on PC now console gamers can join in right now. This version will combine all...
Video GamesEngadget

Xbox has a two-year console exclusive on Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Don't expect the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo's rumored Switch upgrade to get Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos support anytime soon. Microsoft has console exclusivity on both technologies for two years, according to a Xbox Wire France. The post has been deleted, but there's a version that was saved by Google Cache. Engadget has contacted Microsoft for more details.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries Heads to GOG, Steam, and Xbox; Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC Now Available

Piranha Games have released the Heroes of the Inner Sphere expansion for their mech combat game, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Heroes of the Inner Sphere expands the campaign with a new Career mode and major re-balances to the overall experience. There are also new missions and quests; including seven Hero Quests that tell the story of important individuals and their lostech mechs, new warzones, new mechs and variants, new weapons, and new blueprints.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Biomutant: How to get mechanical horse Mekamjut

There are several cool mounts in Biomutant, but there’s something especially rad about the mechanical horse. This Old World Mekamjut looks every bit as rugged as the scrap its built out of, which is to say it’s perfectly suited to the game’s world. Of course, you’ll have to do a bit of work before you can unlock the mechanical horse for personal use.
Video Gamesboxden.com

Xbox wants to end console wars

If MS could get rid of Sony and PS in the gaming world, they would.. they don't have the power to do sh*t in gaming being behind both sony and nintendo in terms of popularity, sales and gaming revenue. Sony should just tweet back "Nah" Showed us a bunch of...
Video GamesDestructoid

Gearbox says it was 'required' to remove Borderlands 3 cross-play for PlayStation consoles

"Borderlands 3 supports cross-play" is now a statement that will need a major asterisk next to it, seemingly through no fault of the game's publisher. Speaking publicly on Twitter, Gearbox box Randy Pitchford openly sheds some light on Borderlands 3's cross-play feature, giving us "good and bad news." The good news is that an update is being prepped now that will "allow cross-play." The bad news is that cross-play will not include any PlayStation consoles.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Get Spotify Premium for Free

Although it isn't the first time, now Xbox players who bought the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can now enjoy up to four months of Spotify Premium for free. But before you check your perks tab, not that this offer isn't for you if you already have a Spotify account. Here's what you need to know.
Video Gamespsu.com

Rumor – BioShock 4 Could Be A PlayStation Console Exclusive

Cloud Chamber‘s highly anticipated new BioShock game (or BioShock 4, as people like to call it) could have some form of PlayStation exclusivity. Presumably this means PS5, as the game is still some way off and will likely not come to PS4 too. That’s according to YouTuber Xbox Era, a...