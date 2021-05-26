Biomutant: How to Get the Mercenary Class on Playstation and Xbox Consoles

Klabater announced this week that they'll be bringing Heliborne over to all Xbox consoles as the game will take off in June. If you haven't played the game before, this is basically a chance for you to fly all sorts of helicopters from different periods in time. Released back in 2017, you can fly classic 1950's choppers from the heyday of aviation all the way to current models being flown by soldiers around the globe. The game comes with over 100 weapon variants you can mount on them as you will be taking part in historical co-op missions with a friend as one of you pilots and the other handles the gun. You'll be able to fly over six different open maps including Gulf of Tonkin (Vietnam), Operation Nguyen Hue (Vietnam), and Badakhshan Province (Afghanistan). There's also single-player and multiplayer online if you're interested! You can check out more of the game below as it will be released on June 16th.