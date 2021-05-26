Marvel's Loki: New Look Photos of Disney+ Show Released

After being one of the earliest Marvel Studios Television shows to be confirmed, Loki is finally here. With it, some questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been answered, but perhaps more importantly, Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) has a new lease on life and a new perspective. Although, it remains to be seen if the setting of the series or Loki’s actions will prove more important in the long run. And though the first episode may have revelled in the sort of “talkie-talkie” the God of Mischief enjoys, there is still plenty to discuss about the series debut. So let’s dive into the premiere and see what we can glean from Loki’s opening hour, “Glorious Purpose.”