Marvel's Loki: New Look Photos of Disney+ Show Released
Marvel Studios has released three new images from the upcoming Loki streaming series on Disney+, released via Total Film, which also has Loki on its latest print cover. The images offer new looks at Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, as well as a behind-the-scenes shot of director Kate Waldron working with Hiddleston and Wilson. You can take a look below. Marvel Studios is ramping up the promotional effort for Loki ahead of its streaming debut in a couple of weeks, releasing new posters and footage to build the hype.