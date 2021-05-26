Cancel
Marvel's Loki: New Look Photos of Disney+ Show Released

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has released three new images from the upcoming Loki streaming series on Disney+, released via Total Film, which also has Loki on its latest print cover. The images offer new looks at Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, as well as a behind-the-scenes shot of director Kate Waldron working with Hiddleston and Wilson. You can take a look below. Marvel Studios is ramping up the promotional effort for Loki ahead of its streaming debut in a couple of weeks, releasing new posters and footage to build the hype.

comicbook.com
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whenever a new installment of the Marvel movies is on the horizon, that typically means that it is time to review all the Marvel moves in order and make sure you are up to speed with the preceding events. However, with the Wednesday, June 9, premiere of Loki on Disney+ approaching soon, not everyone may have a chance to rewatch all the Marvel movies Loki has appeared in by then. Luckily, for those in need of a quick refresher or even fans of Tom Hiddleston with no prior knowledge of the MCU, we present this convenient guide of all the essential facts and moments to keep in mind when watching the upcoming series, starting with a glimpse into the God of Mischief’s true origins.