Three people injured in separate shootings across Baltimore

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BALTIMORE) Baltimore police reported three shootings that broke out overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday morning across the city, injuring three people.

At approximately 11:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Northern District officers responded to the 3200 block of Belair Road for a shot spotter alert.

Officers at the scene found evidence of shots fired, but didn’t see any victims. While canvassing nearby areas, police were notified that a person had arrived at a hospital for gunshot wound treatment.

At the hospital, officers found a 30-year-old male who had been shot in his leg and back and was said to be in stable condition. The victim said he was shot on Belair Road.

Another shooting took place in the 1500 block of St. Paul Street. Police responded to the scene at approximately 1:26 a.m. and found a 45-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He told officers he had been waiting at a bus stop when two unknown suspects approached and tried to rob him. Police said the victim fought back and was shot by one of the suspects, who fled the scene when police arrived.

The last reported shooting took place in North Baltimore. Northern District police responded to a local hospital where they found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She told officers she had been arguing with another woman when she shot her.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect and that an arrest is pending.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact Northeast District shooting detectives at 410-396-2444 or Central District shooting detectives at 410-396-2411. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.