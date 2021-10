MoDOT plans to replace the westbound Business 60 (Pine Street) bridge over the Black River and Union Pacific railroad in Poplar Bluff. Pedestrian facilities will be included in the new bridge structure. During construction, westbound traffic will be shifted to head-to-head configuration on the eastbound bridge. Riverview Drive and B Street will be closed during construction. Depending on traffic patterns, it may also be necessary to close 2nd Street. In addition, parking will not be allowed underneath the bridge along Riverview Drive during construction. The project is expected to be let in Feb. 2022 with construction beginning as early as spring 2022. Completion is anticipated by summer 2023.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO