First repairs completed on closed Memphis bridge. How long will it take to reopen?

By Bailey Aldridge
Bradenton Herald
 28 days ago

Crews have completed the first repairs on the closed Memphis bridge — but it could be months before it reopens. The Interstate 40 Hernando de Soto bridge, which runs over the Mississippi River and connects Tennessee and Arkansas, was closed to interstate and waterway traffic May 11 after a fracture in a steel beam was discovered during a routine inspection. It has reopened to river traffic but remains closed to drivers while crews make repairs.

www.bradenton.com
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
#Freight#U S#I 40#The Arkansas Dot#The University Of Memphis
