CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

LFRD Pushes for Businesses to Create Emergency Response Plans

By Murfreesboro.com
murfreesboro.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s office is urging local businesses to have plans in place to help first responders should an emergency arise. Emergency response plans typically include ways to have accountability for employees during evacuations, internal emergency responders programs, as well as fire and medical evacuation plans, inclement weather plans and what to do in the case of a haz-mat situation.

news.murfreesboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
registerpublications.com

First responders practice emergency response

Green smoke mixed with the Tuesday morning fog at Whitewater Mills (Seimer Milling) in West Harrison. The fog was real, but the smoke was a simulation. According to the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency over 70 firefighters and 11 organizations were expected to participate in the exercise. Mill workers and firefighters were practicing response skills during a worst-case scenario. Firefighters from the city of Harrison worked with other area fire departments to practice saving victims from a HAZMAT situation. One “victim” who worked at the mill, was pulled from under a trailer and carried to safety.
PUBLIC SAFETY
registerpublications.com

Emergency response training exercise scheduled for tomorrow

If you see first responders and hear sirens at Whitewater Mills (Siemer Milling), 707 Harrison Brookville Road in West Harrison, tomorrow, Oct. 5, there is no need to worry, it’s just a drill. More than 70 firefighters and 11 emergency organizations are coming together to practice response skills during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
@growwithco

Write an Emergency Preparedness Plan

Every business owner should prepare for the next big emergency. Learn how to write an emergency preparedness plan using these seven steps. A new emergency can strike at any moment, so your business needs to be as prepared as possible. The best way to do this is to create an emergency preparedness plan.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response#Medical Evacuation#Fire Marshal#Inclement Weather#Lfrd#The Fire Marshal
securitymagazine.com

Florida police department installs emergency response technology

The Coconut Creek Police Department (CCPD) has installed Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) in the Florida town, aiming to connect businesses and local infrastructure directly with law enforcement in the event of an emergency. The CCPD presented the ALERT system to community members in an online demonstration and informational...
FLORIDA STATE
kadn.com

Volunteer Louisiana Emergency Response Training

Lafayette,LA - Individuals who want to be prepared within their community the next time disaster strikes could receive free emergency response training. The training will be a asset for volunteers who are willing to get in front of challenging situations when they are called upon. "If something is going to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Williston Daily Herald

Create a fire safety plan

Fire safety protocol gives people the ability to get out of a building promptly and safely in the event of a fire. Fires are unpredictable and can cause devastating loss of life and property. The U.S. Fire Administration states that, in 2017, there were 1,319,500 reported fires that resulted in 3,400 deaths and 14,670 injuries in the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
KMZU

BREAKING: Emergency response provided to grain elevator

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.- According to dispatch, mutual aid and manpower were requested by emergency crews at the scene. CARROLLTON, MO – Initial information suggests the presence of smoke or fire at Ray Carroll grain elevator east of Carrollton. Dispatchers suggested emergency response was provided to the location. According to witness...
CARROLLTON, MO
KOAT 7

Indoor mask mandate to remain in place in New Mexico

N.M. — With COVID-19 cases remaining high in New Mexico, health officials say that the indoor mask mandate will remain in place. A spokesperson with the governor’s office said, "The indoor mask mandate will remain in place – as hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are reported every day and hospitals around the state are close to crisis standards of care, it's important that New Mexicans continue to mask up in order to slow the spread. The best tool to move us forward and protect New Mexicans is getting vaccinated – New Mexicans can find vaccines near them at VaccineNM.org."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

City Councilmember, Health Department Addressing ‘Ridiculously Unacceptable’ Rat Infestation In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of rats everywhere. CBS3 exposed a big rat infestation problem in one neighborhood Monday night after a block captain in North Philadelphia reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Our report is now getting action for worried families and businesses. “No one should be living like this in the city of Philadelphia,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said. Rats are roaming the streets near the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. Block captain Yolanda Murray says they are spilling over from a vacant lot into homes and businesses, and the infestation is getting out of hand. She says she reached out to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs

For the past two weeks, Idaho’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on a downward trend. That corresponds with health care providers and state-sponsored infusion sites ramping up the use of monoclonal antibodies that can keep high-risk patients out of the hospital, when patients are treated early enough. Still, Idaho’s low vaccination rate means more people who […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon Health Authority makes proposed decision on Wilsonville hospital

The state agency approved the proposal with conditions, though a contested hearing could be requested.The Oregon Health Authority has issued a decision that could soon become final to approve the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Wilsonville. However, a contested hearing could be requested and that process could lead to the decision's reversal or alteration. And even if the decision is approved, it remains to be seen whether the applicant, Universal Health Services, will want to move forward under the conditions outlined. After issuing a draft recommendation and then holding a public hearing during which Universal Health strongly opposed many...
WILSONVILLE, OR
radioresultsnetwork.com

More Michigan Families Will Get Extra COVID Financial Payment

All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. More than 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households will receive additional food assistance...
MICHIGAN STATE
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County extends mask mandate in schools

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, has extended a mandatory mask mandate for all area public and private schools. Dr. Melendez decided to continue the mandatory mask mandate after consulting with the superintendent of local school districts and the medical community. “Based on all the information I have gathered, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy