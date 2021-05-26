LFRD Pushes for Businesses to Create Emergency Response Plans
The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s office is urging local businesses to have plans in place to help first responders should an emergency arise. Emergency response plans typically include ways to have accountability for employees during evacuations, internal emergency responders programs, as well as fire and medical evacuation plans, inclement weather plans and what to do in the case of a haz-mat situation.news.murfreesboro.com
